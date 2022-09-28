Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

