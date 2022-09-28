Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

CVS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 355,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

