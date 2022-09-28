Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 817,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 1,329,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,701,272. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

