Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.
Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
