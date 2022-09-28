Brad D. Brian Buys 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cable One Trading Down 1.8 %

CABO stock traded down $16.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $902.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,227.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,287.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $891.32 and a 1 year high of $1,875.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cable One

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

