Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Braze Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.39. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 736,947 shares of company stock worth $25,647,144 and have sold 162,910 shares worth $6,949,553. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

