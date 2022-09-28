BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $1,890,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 134,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.