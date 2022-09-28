British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.74

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 190613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

