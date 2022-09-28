Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $463.72. 22,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,993. The company has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.51 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

