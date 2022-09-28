Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $78.63

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,633,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

