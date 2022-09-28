Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.10. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

