BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Buys $54,700.59 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $54,700.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
