Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
TSE HOM.U remained flat at C$15.01 on Wednesday. 37,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
