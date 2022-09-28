Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TSE HOM.U remained flat at C$15.01 on Wednesday. 37,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

