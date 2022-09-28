Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,827 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $270.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,431. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

