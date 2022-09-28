Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up about 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,595. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.