Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $15.17 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.58% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

