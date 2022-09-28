Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $314.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.64 and its 200 day moving average is $344.94. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.