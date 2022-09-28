Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $757,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.90. 7,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

