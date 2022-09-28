Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 875 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

