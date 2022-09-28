Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes $1.15 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 5.65% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000.
Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.
