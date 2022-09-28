Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.