Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,927.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,923.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

