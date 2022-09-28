Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,927.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,923.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
