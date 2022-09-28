Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Cable & Wireless Communications shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.
