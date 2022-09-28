Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.69

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.69 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 56354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cactus Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

