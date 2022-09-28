CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

