Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.57

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.57 and traded as low as $79.75. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 6,710 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

