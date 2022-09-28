Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.14. 3,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

