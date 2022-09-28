Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 965 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,489. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

