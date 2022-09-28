Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,346. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

