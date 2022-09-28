Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Xponance Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,278. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

