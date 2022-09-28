Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,259 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

