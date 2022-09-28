Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

LAD stock traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average is $282.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.40 and a 1 year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

