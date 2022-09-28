Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 90,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,135. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

