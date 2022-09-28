Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,698 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $254.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,221. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $247.84 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

