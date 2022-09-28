Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,528 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

