Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.01. 16,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 859,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.