Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

GOOS opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

