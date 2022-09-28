Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 20601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

