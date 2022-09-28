Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) is Merlin Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the quarter. Canopy Growth comprises about 3.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 479,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

