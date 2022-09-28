Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

