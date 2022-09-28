Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 272 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. 12,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,852. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

