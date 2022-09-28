Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

