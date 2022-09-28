Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 434,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

