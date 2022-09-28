Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 230,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.