Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Truist Financial Stock Up 3.2 %
Truist Financial stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 230,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
