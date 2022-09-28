Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.33.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.62. 18,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average of $298.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $247.84 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

