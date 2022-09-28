Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

