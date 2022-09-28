Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the August 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 48,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
