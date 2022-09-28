Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRLFF shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

