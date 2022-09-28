Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$175.00 at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$203.36.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.