Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.01

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 12265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.